Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Male hand holding the black new smartphone with blank screen isolated white background. Man hands using phone clipping path. blank for designer
Formats
7305 × 3157 pixels • 24.4 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 432 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 216 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG