Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088168523
Male boutonniere young with ranunculus on a brown suit in the rays of warm light. Concept of young, family, wedding. Selective focus
Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessorybackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombouquetboutonnierebridalbridebuttonholecelebrationceremonycloseupcolorcoupledaydecorationdresselegancefashionfemaleflorafloralflowergiftgreengroomguyhusbandjacketlovemalemanmarriagemarriednaturepeoplepersonpetalpinkplantroseshirtspringsuitsummertieweddingwhite
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist