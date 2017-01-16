Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Maldivian Anemonefish - Amphiprion Nigripes in its Magnificent Sea Anemone Blue version - Heteractis Magnifica on the coral reef of Bathala Island in Maldives.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG