Image
MALDIVES – THULUSDHOO – JANUARY 2020 - Czech traveller Lenka Kopalova dressed typical national costume of the Maldives posing with a beautiful smiling Maldivian woman on a swing.
Temple Wat Songmettawanaram in Thailand
Bali, Indonesia, January 22nd 2018, Morning prayer
Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, June 05, 2019: Malay kids wearing traditional cloths call "Baju Melayu" and "Baju Kurung" at the the mosque after Aidilfitri prayed.
VELYKI SOROCHINTSY, UKRAINE - AUGUST 24: Participants of National Sorochyntsi Fair is a large traditional Ukrainian fair, August 24, 2013 in the village of Velyki Sorochyntsi of Poltava state, Ukraine
Russia, Kirov - November, 14, 2016: Excursion in Drama theatre in Kirov city in 2016
2130468647

Item ID: 2130468647

Important information

Formats

  • 3203 × 2162 pixels • 10.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lena Evans

Lena Evans