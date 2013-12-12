Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MALDIVES – THULUSDHOO – JANUARY 2020 - Czech traveller Lenka Kopalova dressed typical national costume of the Maldives posing with a beautiful smiling Maldivian woman on a swing.
Formats
3203 × 2162 pixels • 10.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG