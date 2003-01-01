Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Malaysia hot, spicy and sour dish called "asam pedas daging".A famous dish for lunch or dinner. It is made from tamarind, chili, other spices and add citrus leaves on dish
Formats
3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG