Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100154402
Making tagliatelle pasta by hand in Italy
57016 Vada, Province of Livorno, Italy
g
By gdefilip
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionactivealbumenarmbackgroundcaucasiancloseupcolorfulcookcookingcuisineculinarycuttingdeliciousdetaildougheggfettucineflatflourfoodfreshgourmethandhealthyhomehomemadeingredientkitchenkneadknifemakemealorganicpastapastrypinpreparerawrollingrustictabletagliatelletastytraditionalwhitewomanwoodwoodenyolk
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist