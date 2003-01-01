Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
making cookies in the form of a Christmas tree. Gingerbread dough with Christmas decorations on a black background. Christmas baking background. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2058511457

Stock Photo ID: 2058511457

making cookies in the form of a Christmas tree. Gingerbread dough with Christmas decorations on a black background. Christmas baking background. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Photo Formats

  • 5361 × 3574 pixels • 17.9 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson