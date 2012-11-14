Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Maki roll with salmon tartare top and tobiko on wooden board in contemporary composition. Sushi roll with chopsticks on concrete table. Maki sushi in minimal style
Formats
5555 × 3703 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG