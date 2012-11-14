Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Maki roll with salmon tartare top and tobiko on wooden board in contemporary composition. Sushi roll with chopsticks on concrete table. Maki sushi in minimal style
Edit
Ugly rotten tomatoes on a light background. Horizontal orientation, copy space.
Snack with crispbread, cream cheese and fresh fruits. Healthy food concept. Flat lay, top view, copy space
Flat lay made of fresh berries, blueberries and red currants
Waffles food sweet desert yummy
Sushi, rolls and maki on the cutting Board with chopsticks and sauces. On black rustic background
Vietnamese rolls with vegetables, rice noodles and prawns on black slate background
rosemary, branch cherry tomatoes and knife on white cutting board. Cook salad

See more

1470316022

See more

1470316022

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138165009

Item ID: 2138165009

Maki roll with salmon tartare top and tobiko on wooden board in contemporary composition. Sushi roll with chopsticks on concrete table. Maki sushi in minimal style

Formats

  • 5555 × 3703 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Ryzhkov Photography