Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Makeup brushes set background. Professional makeup tools on pastel pink backdrop. Set of glamour make up brushes. Magazines, social media. Visagist tools. copy space. Creative flat lay. Cosmetics
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG