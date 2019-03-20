Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Makeup, beauty and fashion concept. Portrait of beautiful long hair brunette woman with sunglasses. Model wearing black long neck sweater without sleeves in grey studio background with copy space
Studio shot of a young model in leather jacket and sunglasses on gray background
schoolgirl on a gray background
schoolgirl with glasses on a gray background
Fashion studio portrait of stylish young pretty woman with brown long hair isolated on grey background.
Beautiful middle age woman wearing sunglasses with serious expression on face. Simple and natural looking at the camera.
Young beautiful fashionable woman with trendy makeup in black hat and glasses on the grey background . Model looking at camera, wearing stylish eyeglasses. Female fashion, beauty concept.
pretty girl in black dress in sunglasses posing

See more

135929252

See more

135929252

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137581327

Item ID: 2137581327

Makeup, beauty and fashion concept. Portrait of beautiful long hair brunette woman with sunglasses. Model wearing black long neck sweater without sleeves in grey studio background with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5504 × 8256 pixels • 18.3 × 27.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rytis Bernotas

Rytis Bernotas