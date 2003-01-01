Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A makeshift mooring for boats is equipped on a small river, there is a bench for rest on the mooring, everything around is covered with fresh snow, a beautiful rural landscape
Formats
4194 × 2786 pixels • 14 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG