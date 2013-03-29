Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Make-up set. Professional multicolor eyeshadow palette. Makeup. Professional multicolor eyeshadow make up palette background, close-up. Colorful bright eye shadows set backdrop
Photo Formats
2832 × 4232 pixels • 9.4 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.