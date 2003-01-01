Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Majestic landscape of Dolomites lake Sorapis with colorful larches and high mountains. Wonderful hiking nature scenery in dolomite, italy near Cortina d'Ampezzo
Formats
4000 × 2661 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG