Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MAINZ, GERMANY - FEB 15: Famous german carnival in the streets of Mainz on February 15, 2010 in Mainz, Germany. German carnival has a long tradition and is held every year.
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.