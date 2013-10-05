Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Maidrite beef (loose meat) meat sandwich with side of fried onion rings on white background and copy space. Traditional sandwich of Iowa, United States.
Photo Formats
2703 × 2126 pixels • 9 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 787 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 394 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.