Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
maid woman in an apron and gloves with rolls of toilet paper in her hands on a colored background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 3375 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG