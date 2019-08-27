Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
maid woman in an apron and gloves with rolls of toilet paper in her hands on a colored background
Young smiling cleaner woman. Isolated on white background.
Portrait of a happy middle aged woman smiling while holding a flag of Spain against a white background
Excited young woman tourist standing isolated on yellow background holding passport with tickets, plastic credit card.
Smiling young girl making selfie photo on smartphone over yellow background
Excited young woman tourist standing isolated on yellow background holding passport with tickets, plastic credit card
Close-up portrait beautiful middle aged woman wearing yellow sweater taking a selfie to post it on social media or having a video call with friends.
A Caucasian Middle aged Man is holding yellow empty speech on white background

See more

1763023796

See more

1763023796

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138205969

Item ID: 2138205969

maid woman in an apron and gloves with rolls of toilet paper in her hands on a colored background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3375 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sstudi

Sstudi