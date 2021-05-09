Images

Magdeburg, Germany - May 9, 2021: Panoramic view over shopping center Allee Center, rosy cherry tree in blossom, Church of Saint Jochannis in historical downtown of Magdeburg at sunny blue sky
MOSCOW, MAY, 09, 2018: Great Patriotic War monument dedicated to Great Victory day May 9. Stela with star, workers statues and flowers, buildings around. War and victory monuments and memorials
LONDON, UK - 18TH JULY 2015: Lambeth Bridge in London during the summer. The River Thames, Westminster and a Big Bus Tour Bus can be seen.
National mall Washington Monument obelisk over Potomac River
Havana, Cuba - August 10, 2017 - the Old Havana city center Street. Memorial To Jose Marti. Unknown people visiting the sights.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE, CHILE - OCTOBER 16, 2018: Plaza Baquedano in the center of Santiago, Chile. Large oval shaped open area with statue of a man mounted on a horse
Hagia Sofia Mosque at Istanbul as seen from Sultanahmet Park
Batumi, Adjaria, Georgia - 23 March 2018: Batumi city new boulevard promenade coastline

