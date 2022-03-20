Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Madrid Spain; March 20, 2022: Demonstration of the rural world in Madrid. Hundreds of thousands of protesters march against the "ruin in the countryside"
Formats
2624 × 3936 pixels • 8.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG