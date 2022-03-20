Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Madrid Spain; March 20, 2022: Demonstration of the rural world in Madrid. Hundreds of thousands of protesters march against the "ruin in the countryside"
Formats
3936 × 2624 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG