Madrid Spain; March 20, 2022: Demonstration of the rural world in Madrid. Hundreds of thousands of protesters march against the "ruin in the countryside"
San Francisco, CA - June 24, 2017: Unidentified participants celebrate at the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade on Market Street, downtown San Francisco. This years theme, a celebration of diversity.
Stuttgart, Germany-September 30, 2018: beer festival, festive procession with flags
Stuttgart, Germany-September 30, 2018: beer festival, festive procession with flags
New York City, New York/USA- June 9, 2019 National Puerto Rican Day Parade
Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA - August 22, 2020: Belarus people at a protest against Lukashenko in Florida, USA. Signs for a fair election, freedom of political prisoners at Belarus.
BANGKOK - DECEMBER 9: Unidentified anti-government protesters rally at Bangkok's main road on December 9, 2013 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Tegal, Java / Indonesia - August 21 2017: Parade and Students Carnival Indonesian Independence Day

Item ID: 2137387659

