Image
Madrid Spain; March 20, 2022: Demonstration of the rural world in Madrid. Hundreds of thousands of protesters march against the "ruin in the countryside"
Dog show Minsk Belarus May 13, 2018
USSR- CIRCA 1967: A stamp printed in the USSR shows a picture BREAD - Yablonskaia artist, circa 1967
GUADALAJARA , MEXICO - SEP 01 : Charros participate at the 23rd International Mariachi & Charros festival in Guadalajara Mexico on September 01 , 2016.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Jose Vitor Leme rides Blonde Blizzard during the Professional Bull Riders 2020 Season Launch at Madison Square Garden on January 4, 2020 in New York City.
Dhaka, Bangladesh-Sep 25, 2020: Bangladeshi animal lovers gathered to protest against the Dhaka South City Corporation’s move to relocate the stray dogs of Dhaka streets to other districts, in Dhaka.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Alan de Souza rides Haywire during the Professional Bull Riders 2020 Season Launch at Madison Square Garden on January 4, 2020 in New York City.
PODOLSK, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 1, 2018: Denis Aksyonov ride on horse Zhukovsky during The Cup dressage and jumping A.V. Nikulin memory

2137387593

Item ID: 2137387593

