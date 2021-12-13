Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091884290
Madrid, Spain - December 13 2021: Shopping stills of fresh grapes on a supermarket corner for Spanish Nochevieja end of year tradition.
Madrid, Spain
M
By Moha El-Jaw
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturecelebrationchristmascolorcolorfuldemanddessertdinnerdisplayendend of the yearfamilyfoodfreshfruitfruit marketgategrapegrapesgreengrocerieshealthyholidayjuicymadridmarketmidnightnaturalnocheviejanutritionorganicproductpuerta del solraw foodripeshopspainstorestreetstreet marketsupermarketsupplytraditionaltypicaluvas de la suertevegetarianviewvinevitaminwine
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist