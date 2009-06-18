Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MADRID - SEPTEMBER 5: Caja Madrid building on September 5, 2009 in Madrid. As of 2010, Caja Madrid is the 4th largest financial group in Spain with 2nd largest number of savings accounts.
Photo Formats
1636 × 2454 pixels • 5.5 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.