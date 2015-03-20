Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Made with the mild-flavored chickpea, garbanzo bean soup can take on many different flavors. From curried stew-like versions to Tuscan garbanzo bean soup, these easy recipes come together quickly.
Photo Formats
3500 × 2333 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG