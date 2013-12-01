Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Macro/close-up image of chocolate malted milk balls candy. The front chocolate has been cut in half revealing the hard but airy malt in the middle. On light brown background.
Photo Formats
4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.