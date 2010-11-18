Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The macro of the top view the natural green Monstera oblique Adansonii leaf surface texture is growing on the soil surface of pot occurs in the natural outdoor
Edit
this is a perforated widow flower
details of the trend of widow's perforated leaves
A leaf of a perforated widow plant
perforated widow leaves or monstera looks fresh
perforated green plant called widow hole
Green leaves with holes Decorate a beautiful place.
Yogyakarta, Indonesia.monstera adansonii plants that have just been on the rise in Indonesia. 9 October 2020

See more

1829965949

See more

1829965949

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141966641

Item ID: 2141966641

The macro of the top view the natural green Monstera oblique Adansonii leaf surface texture is growing on the soil surface of pot occurs in the natural outdoor

Formats

  • 3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wienz Abud

Wienz Abud