Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Macro still-life of red and green striped candy sticks in small jars and spread out on a red background. Red sugar sprinkled in the foreground for extra texture. Shallow dof
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

4948459

Stock Photo ID: 4948459

Macro still-life of red and green striped candy sticks in small jars and spread out on a red background. Red sugar sprinkled in the foreground for extra texture. Shallow dof

Photo Formats

  • 3802 × 2550 pixels • 12.7 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 671 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Marie C Fields

Marie C Fields