Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088489352
Macro of a single pink frosty aster flower. Shallow depth of field, soft focus, blur and snowfall. A photo of early first frost
m
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
astherautumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomingblurbokehbotanyclosecloseupcolorfuldarkdecemberdepthdepth of fielddetaildramaticearlyfieldfirst frostfloatingflorafloralflowerfocusforestfrostgardeniceiciclelatemacromicromoodynaturalnatureoutdoorpetalsphotographypinkplantseasonshallowsinglesnowsofttreesweatherwinter
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist