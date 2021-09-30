Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088489337
Macro of a single frosty daisy flower with pine cones. Shallow depth of field. Sunset background with bokeh. Snow falling. A photo of early first frost
m
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomingblurbokehboldenclosecloseupcolorfuldaisydarkdecemberdepthdetaildramaticearlyfieldfirst frostfloatingflorafloralflowerfocusforestfrostgardeniceiciclelatemacromicromoodynaturalnatureoutdoorpetalphotographyplantseasonshallowsinglesnowsoftsunsettreesweatherwhitewinter
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist