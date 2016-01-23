Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Macro shot of yellow winter aconite (Eranthis hyemalis) 'Flore Pleno', a variation with fully double yellow flowers, emerging from the ground in early spring in bright sunlight
Formats
4526 × 3395 pixels • 15.1 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG