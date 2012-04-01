Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Macro shot of grey drop falls down on the surface of grey clear fluid creating concentric circles on light grey background | Abstract skincare cosmetics mixing concept
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG