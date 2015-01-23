Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A macro shot of dental braces, (orthodontic braces) are a device used in orthodontics to align teeth and their position with regard to a person's bite.Used on children and teenagers mostly.
Photo Formats
3888 × 5232 pixels • 13 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
743 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
372 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG