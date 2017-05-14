Images

Image
Macro shot of a couple of metallic rose chafers or the green rose chafers (Cetonia aurata) covered with pollen crawling on a white flower in bright sunlight in summer
Elderflower flower head sambucus for wine and alternative medicine
bird cherry tree in blossom
Closeup of Beautiful White Flowers: Bird Cherry Tree (Prunus Padus)
Flowering bird-cherry
Close up image of cow parsley flowers
Chokecherry (Prunus virginiana) in park, Central Russia,
fly and flower

Item ID: 2129555174

Formats

  • 4498 × 3374 pixels • 15 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kristine Rad

Kristine Rad