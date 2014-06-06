Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Macro photo of white-pink carnation flower bud close-up on blue background.Texture soft petals of carnation.Beautiful banner of flowers.Scientific name is Dianthus.Wedding postcard.Mothers day flower.
A closeup of a few white tulips on white background
White flower and clipping path Gardenia
Spring flowers in the Keukenhof park in Netherlands
Bouquet of tender white tulips at the window.
White sweet pea isolated on white background
White delicate lilac flowers close up
many white flowers tulip

See more

1344133559

See more

1344133559

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128272152

Item ID: 2128272152

Macro photo of white-pink carnation flower bud close-up on blue background.Texture soft petals of carnation.Beautiful banner of flowers.Scientific name is Dianthus.Wedding postcard.Mothers day flower.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lipa23

Lipa23