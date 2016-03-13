Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
macro photo with a decorative natural background of the winter landscape of a snowy day in a city park for design as a source for prints, posters, decor, decoration, interiors, wallpaper, advertising
Formats
2304 × 3072 pixels • 7.7 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG