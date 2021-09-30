Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085036868
Macro photo barber wire. Stock photo metal barbed wire
S
By ShadeDesign
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
background-barber_wirebarbbarb-wirebarbedbarberbarber wirebarber wire wallbarber_wirebarbwirebarrierbobbed wirebobwhitebobwhite quailbordercarpentryconstructioncrimedangerequipmentfenceimage-barber_wireindustrialindustryironiron-barber_wireisolatedmacro photo-barber_wirematalmetalobjectpicture-barber_wireposter-barber_wireprint-barber_wireprivateprotectionrepairsafetysecuritysharpsilverspikestainlesssteelstock photo-barber_wiretexturetexture-barber_wirewallpaper-barber_wirewarwarewire fence
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist