Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084784916
Macro image of A praying mantis (Creobroter gemmatus) having a big meal isolated on white background
A
By Alen thien
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbeautifulbeautyblackbrownbugcloseclose-upcloseupcolorfulcolorfullycreaturecreobroter gemmatus animaldetaildragonflyeyeeyesfaunaflygardengreeninsectisolatedleafleglifemacromacro animalmacro photographymacrophotographmantisnaturalnatureoutdoorphotographyplantpredatorsmallspeciesspringsummertropicalwhitewildwild animalwild-animalwildlifewingyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist