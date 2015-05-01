Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
macro closeup of white flower and bud with green leaves of Helleborus niger, called Christmas rose or black hellebore, plant is one of the first to bloom in winter
Apple Tree Blossoms with white and pink flowers.Spring flowering garden fruit tree. Beautiful Spring Nature background. Blooming of Apple trees.
Apple blossom in spring
Apple tree flowers in white and pink - flowering time in the beautiful Lana in South Tyrol
delicate petals of blossoming apple trees in spring
Pink roses
splendid flowers in garden with green leafs in spring

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123404847

Item ID: 2123404847

macro closeup of white flower and bud with green leaves of Helleborus niger, called Christmas rose or black hellebore, plant is one of the first to bloom in winter

Formats

  • 2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

Natalia van D