Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085894811
Macau- September 18, 2019: Ruins facade of St.Paul's Cathedral in Macau, historic architecture as a landmark of Macau. The place is one of the UNESCO World Heritage.
J
By Jack Hong
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarcharchitectureasiabackgroundbuildingcathedralcatholiccentrechapelchinachurchculturefaithfamousgardenheritagehistoryholidayilluminationlandmarklandscapemacaomacaumonumentnightnightscapenostalgiaofficiallyoldoutdoorpailouparkpaul'sportugalreligionruinssightseeingst. paul'stourismtouristtraditionaltravelunescounesco world heritagevacationwallwanderlust
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist