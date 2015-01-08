Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 251345962
MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 08, 2015: Detail of a car Bugatti. The exposition of the Belgian company for the restoration of vintage cars Arie-Jean. Int. Exhibition InterClassics & Topmobiel 2015
4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG