Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LVIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 11, 2012: Adam Mickiewicz Monument in Lviv, Ukraine. Mickiewicz (1798-1855) was a Polish national poet, essayist, translator, publicist and political writer.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

181506806

Stock Photo ID: 181506806

LVIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 11, 2012: Adam Mickiewicz Monument in Lviv, Ukraine. Mickiewicz (1798-1855) was a Polish national poet, essayist, translator, publicist and political writer.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kiev.Victor

Kiev.Victor