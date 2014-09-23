Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
LVIV, UKRAINE - MAY 25: American boxing promoter Don King gives a press conference in Lviv, on May 25, 2010 to announce that former WBA champion Andriy Kotelnik signed a contract.
