Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lviv. Ukraine. January 2021.Two-time medalist of the European Biathlon Championship Viktor Kilchitsky on a ski walk at the Museum of Folk Architecture.Ski walk in the park area.
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG