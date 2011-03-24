Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Lviv. Ukraine. January 2021.Two-time medalist of the European Biathlon Championship Viktor Kilchitsky on a ski walk at the Museum of Folk Architecture.Ski walk in the park area.
