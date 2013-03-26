Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Luxury wedding stationery set with blank wedding invitation card template, bronze envelopes, dried flowers, golden rings. Elegant style. Flat lay, top view.
Autumn or winter workplace, creative composition. Knitted sweater, laptop and seasonal decor, top view
Flat lay, top view artist home office workspace desk with clipboard mockup, paint brushes, blanket and tools on white background.
Modern home office desk workspace with blank paper clipboard, hydrangea flower bouquet on white background. Flat lay, top view mock up.
Autumn background with pencils, sheets of paper and autumn leaves. Top view. Space for your text.
summer travel, envelope card, sea shells, gray background mockup
Open a clean blank Notepad, Valentines Day homemade gifts, a Cup of tea and sweets on wooden brown table. Top view, free space for text
Elegant feminine workspace with clipboard, office supplies, glasses on marble background. Home office desk table top view.

See more

1907194999

See more

1907194999

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137692379

Item ID: 2137692379

Luxury wedding stationery set with blank wedding invitation card template, bronze envelopes, dried flowers, golden rings. Elegant style. Flat lay, top view.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Savanevich Viktar

Savanevich Viktar