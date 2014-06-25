Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Luxurious yellow-orange flowers on tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera) against blurred background . Arboretum "Southern Cultures". Sirius (Adler) Sochi. Blooming American tulip tree or poplar tulip.
Formats
2849 × 4273 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG