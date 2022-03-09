Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lunenburg, NS, CAN, March 9, 2022 - The view off a street in the popular destination of Lunenburg, NS. It is a world heritage site and where the hit TV shows Haven and The Sinner were filmed.
Edit
Sochi, Russia January 23, 2016: New Russian Cars LADA XRAY. Test Drive on January 23, 2016 in Sochi, Krasnaya Polyana, Rosa Khutor, Russia
BRASOV, ROMANIA - JULY 26, 2015: Colorful building in the old town.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA -28 OCT 2017- View of colorful buildings in Bo-Kaap located in the Malay Quarter of Cape Town, South Africa.
MATANZAS, CUBA - FEBRUARY 22, 2011: Man drives old American "yank tank" car in Matanzas, Cuba. Cuba has one of the lowest car-per-capita rates (38 per 1000 people in 2008).
West Lulworth, Wareham/ UK - March 31 2019: Red and Blue Cars
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA -28 OCT 2017- View of colorful buildings in Bo-Kaap located in the Malay Quarter of Cape Town, South Africa.
Songkhla, Thailand - October 3,2020 : The beautiful old building at Nang ngam road during day time in Songkhla, Thailand on October 3,2020.

See more

1864194868

See more

1864194868

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135554277

Item ID: 2135554277

Lunenburg, NS, CAN, March 9, 2022 - The view off a street in the popular destination of Lunenburg, NS. It is a world heritage site and where the hit TV shows Haven and The Sinner were filmed.

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Patrick Hatt

Patrick Hatt