Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lunenburg, NS, CAN, February 9, 2022 - The Royal Bank Building located in Nova Scotia. Two large columns frame the doorway and the Royal Bank logo is everywhere. It's restored and looks more modern.
MAINZ, GERMANY - JANUARY 9, 2019: Picturesque architecture in old center of Mainz. Mainz is a German city on Rhine River, known for its Old Town.
Fort Steele, British Columbia, Canada – February 21, 2020: Exterior view of the operating historic Windsor Hotel
Colorful buildings along the shore in Curacao
SANTIAGO DE CUBA, CUBA - DECEMBER 10, 2011: Street view in Santiago de Cuba.
Saint-Petersburg has the most beautiful places to visit
Wells next the Sea, Norfolk, UK 02/14/2019 Low tide coastal quay image
A street in the city of Baku

See more

1064019386

See more

1064019386

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125042613

Item ID: 2125042613

Lunenburg, NS, CAN, February 9, 2022 - The Royal Bank Building located in Nova Scotia. Two large columns frame the doorway and the Royal Bank logo is everywhere. It's restored and looks more modern.

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Patrick Hatt

Patrick Hatt