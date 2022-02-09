Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lunenburg, NS, CAN, February 9, 2022 - The view of a street in the popular destination of Lunenburg, NS. It is a world heritage site and where the hit TV shows Haven and The Sinner were filmed.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG