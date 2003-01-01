Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lumpia Semarang is a typical snack from Semarang City, Central Java, Indonesia, which contains bamboo shoots, chicken, shrimp, and quail eggs. Wrapped with spring roll skin and served deep fried.
Formats
1880 × 2505 pixels • 6.3 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG