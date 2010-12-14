Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lumbar brace on the human body isolated on a white background. Trauma of back. Back brace, orthopedic lumbar, support belt for back muscles. Lower back problems health.
Formats
5605 × 3737 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG